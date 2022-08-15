Man out to celebrate Independence Day gunned down in Karachi: Police

15 August,2022 11:33 am

KARACHI (Online): A man was gunned down by suspected muggers in Karachi’s Clifton area on Saturday night, police said.

Saddar SP, Ali Mardan Khoso, quoted the witnesses as saying that 50-year-old Naik Muhammad was on his way from Gulshan-i-Jamal to celebrate Independence Day when he met the tragic fate.

“He was traveling along with others in a car when three suspects riding a motorbike intercepted the vehicle near Prince Complex and attempted to snatch cash and other valuables from him,” the officer told.

The SP said the victim put up resistance and tried to snatch a pistol from the robber who opened fire and made off without any valuables.

Naik suffered a single bullet wound which proved fatal.

The body was moved to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre to fulfill legal formalities.

Meanwhile, more than 50 people including women and children suffered bullet injuries in aerial firing on the eve of the Independence Day in different parts of the metropolis on Saturday night.

“We received 57 people with bullet injuries at the three major government hospitals, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, JPMC and Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, on late Saturday night,” police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told.

She said some of the injured were in critical condition.

Of the total injured persons, 12 of them were females who received injuries during celebratory gunfire last night, the officer added.

