Man killed by younger brother over family dispute

11 August,2022 05:33 pm

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) – A man was tortured to death by his younger brother over a family dispute at Mangrotha Gharbi of Tehsil Kot Addu on Thursday.

According to police sources, Faiz Muhammad had dispute with his younger brother Baqir over some domestic issues.

On Thursday, the accused Baqir attacked Faiz Muhammad and injured him after exchange of hot arguments between the children of both families.

Police shifted the injured to Taunsa Sharif Hospital where the injured Faiz Muhammad succumbed to injuries.

Police handed over the body to heirs and arrested the accused. Further investigations were underway, police sources added.