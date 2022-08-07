Man arrested for torturing son in Narowal

07 August,2022 10:24 pm

NAROWAL (Dunya News) - A merciless father brutally tortured a class 6th student when he came home late from school on Sunday.

During the violence in Narowal, the child kept on apologizing to his father and calling dead mother, but the father kept torturing the child with a plastic pipe. The police have arrested the father.

The local people said that the child’s mother died three years ago, due to which the father keeps on torturing his son under various pretexts.

