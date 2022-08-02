Kharadar blast carried out on orders of Aqib Chandio: arrested cop

02 August,2022 07:26 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The cop Dilbar Ali, who had been arrested in connection with the Karachi bomb blasts said that the Kharadar blast was carried out on the orders of SRA chief Aqib Chandio.

In this regard, Dunya News received the investigative report which revealed that the accused used to provide police uniforms for the operations and used to hide in the RRF office after committing the crime.

The accused said during the investigation that on the orders of Aqib Chandio, who was sitting in Iran, the search of sensitive places was also carried out, which included the search of the Chinese employees of the Chinese restaurant in Clifton and the power plant company located on Maripur Road.

While police arrested two more associates of the accused Qayyum.