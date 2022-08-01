Girl kidnapped boy and forced him into marriage

01 August,2022 10:32 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The girl kidnapped the boy and forcibly married him on Monday.

A strange case came to light in the session court of Lahore, in which the girl Razia kidnapped the boy Ijaz after his parents refused to marry him.

The girl forcibly married to the boy at Hujra Shah Muqeem. Razia drugged the boy and locked him in the room.

The boy was released in the night after the boy’s father, Manzoor Ahmed, filed a kidnapping report.

When Ijaz Ahmed reached his home, he was produced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain Bhandar of the Sessions Court.

The court has sought a report from the Naseerabad police on August 5 on the application of the registered case.

