Girl, boy killed for sake of ‘honour’ in Mandi Bahauddin

30 July,2022 08:22 pm

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) - A girl and a boy on Saturday murdered for the sake of honor.

According to the police, the deceased Dilawar had come to meet the deceased Sameera Bibi at her house when her brother saw and opened fire, as a result of which both the girl and the boy died on the spot.

The police said the bodies have been taken into custody and shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the accused Hasan and the investigation has been launched.