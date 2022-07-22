Woman murdered over land dispute in Khushab
Crime
KHUSHAB (Dunya News) - A woman was kidnapped by her cousins and stabbed to death over a land dispute in Khushab.
According to the details, In the Hadali area of Khushab, cousins killed 38-year-old Bashir Fatima to grab property worth millions of rupees.
The victim’s parents have died while her uncle Malik Muhammad Shafi filed a case of kidnapping against unknown persons.
On the other hand, police station Sadar Joharabad has arrested two accused.