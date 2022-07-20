FIA arrests suspect for making fake travel documents

Crime Crime FIA arrests suspect for making fake travel documents

FIA arrests suspect for making fake travel documents

20 July,2022 11:32 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in making fake travel documents for Afghan citizens in Peshawar.

The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle conducted an operation that lead to the arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, fake domicile, identity cards, fake certificates of the Department of Health and Education were also recovered from the arrested suspect.

