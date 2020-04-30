Punjab CM takes notice of murder of PML-N MPA’s father

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) MPA Mian Naveed’s father Rana Ahmed Ali on Friday was killed in Pakpattan.

According to the police, senior PMLN leader Rana Ahmed Ali Arain was found dead in his room covered in blood.



A heavy contingent of police and rescue teams has reached the spot on the report of the incident. Forensic teams are also inspecting the spot.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the murder of PML-N MPA s father and also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Mian Naveed Ali.

Taking stern notice of the incident, CM Hamza demanded a report from the Inspector General of Punjab Police and said that the culprits involved should be brought to book immediately.

This is a test case for the police. The requirements of justice should be met in the case, he added.