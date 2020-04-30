Model Sidra murdered by brother in name of honor

The investigation is underway regarding the murder case of the model Sidra

OKARA (Dunya News) – The investigation is underway regarding the murder case of the model Sidra, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the accused has been arrested who turns out to be the brother of the deceased.

According to sources, the model was murdered in the name of honor as her brother was against her modeling and had time and again told her to quit this profession.

The sources further revealed that the model Sidra had come to visit her family to celebrate Eid festival in her village from Faisalabad when the brother murdered her.