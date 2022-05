Robbers loot a family in Saddar area of the port city of Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Robbers loot a family inside their residential building in Saddar area of the port city of Karachi, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the dacoits entered the residential building and waited for the family.

The family was surrounded by the looters as soon as they entered the building.

As per sources, the robbers looted cash, mobile phones and gold jewelry from the family.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained by Dunya News.