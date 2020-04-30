Four killed over petty dispute in Mianwali

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and five others injured as a result of firing between two groups petty dispute.

According per the details garnered, the horrific incident took place near the railway gate in Samandwala area on the outskirts of Mianwali, when two groups opened firing on each other to settle dispute arisen over crops cutting.

Resultantly, three members of one group and a youth of the other group were killed during the clash.

Rescue personnel shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Mianwali.