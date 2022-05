The accused has confessed to the crime.



OKARA (Online) – A man who had killed a minor girl after raping her in Basir Pur area of Okara has been arrested.

The accused has confessed to the crime. The case of killing the girl after raping her already been registered against the accused on the report of father of the victim girl.

According to SHO Anjum Zia, girl Haleema, 9, was raped and later killed in the area of Mananwala Basir Pur four days back.