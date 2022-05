Four people were murdered in Kuchlak Wala Nasran area of Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Five people were murdered in Kuchlak Wala Nasran area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the deceased were identified as a woman and her four children.

The police and rescue teams reached the location of the crime and the police started investigation as rescue teams shifted the bodies to the morgue.