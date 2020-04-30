Karachi: Police, Rangers arrest one involved in tampering stolen phones

An accused involved in tampering with stolen mobile phones has been arrested from Aurangi Town

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An accused involved in tampering with stolen mobile phones has been arrested from Aurangi Town area of the port city Karachi, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the operation was carried out jointly by Rangers and police on a tipoff.

The arrested has been identified as Asad and the officials have seized thirteen mobile phones and two laptops from his possession.

The Rangers official revealed that the accused has been involved in tempering since 2016 in which he changed the IMEI software of the mobile phone and sold it to Aurangi number 5 market.

The Rangers official further revealed that the arrested, Asad used to charge 2000-2500 for changing the IMEI software.