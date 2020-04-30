Karachi University Blast: Investigative agencies arrest M.Phil student

KARACI (Dunya News) - Investigative agencies have arrested an M.Phil student following the investigation against the facilitators involved in the suicide blast at Karachi University on Saturday.

According to details, the Investigators raided the Gulshan area last night and arrested an M.Phil student. The detainee was also teaching at the university.

During the operation, foreign literature and laptops were also seized by the authorities. Investigators further contacted FIA cybercrime over the matter.

In addition, material related to social networking site was found in the investigation, as those involved in the attack also made contact through social media.

