FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - ASI was martyred during a police encounter with dacoits while two dacoits were also killed, Dunya News reported.

According to the details, the dacoits had entered the house in Madina Town W block of Faisalabad police station. Police reached the spot on the report of the incident and during exchange of fire ASI Hamid Naseer was martyred.

Two dacoits were also killed during the encounter. While a dacoit was also injured and police have shifted the bodies to a hospital.