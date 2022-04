The ASF have seized more than thirteen kilograms of heroin from a passenger.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted an operation at the Bacha Khan International Airport located in Peshawar on a tipoff, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the ASF have seized more than thirteen kilograms of heroin from a passenger.

The Airport Security Force official revealed that the passenger was scheduled to leave for Dubai from the Bacha Khan Airport.