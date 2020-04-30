8-year-old killed in exchange of fire in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An 8-year-old boy was killed in exchange of fire between dacoits and an off-duty officer in Muslim Town area of New Karachi.

As per the details, in Muslim Town area of New Karachi, 8-year-old Obaid was killed in a shootout between an off-duty police officer and dacoits during a robbery.

According to SSP Central, the family refused to take legal action while the case was registered on the complaint of a citizen named Hassan.

It was further revealed that the incident of robbery took place with a citizen named Hassan and an official named Manan.

When the officer resisted, the robbers exchanged fire. In the exchange of fire, the child got shot in the abdomen and later died.

While, whose bullet hit the child will be investigated from the recovered shell.