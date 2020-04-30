Minor dies by stray bullet in Karachi

A nine years old boy succumbed to injuries he received as a result of being hit by a stray bullet

KARACHI (Dunya News) –A nine years old boy succumbed to his injuries he received as a result of being hit by a stray bullet in Fatima Jinnah Colony area of the port city of Karachi, Dunya news reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the nine years old deceased has been identified at Abid, who was playing outside his house at the time of the incident.

The family of the deceased was devastated by the sudden death of their child while the police officials revealed that the police suspects that the child was hit by a bullet fired by a robber.

The police further revealed that they have launched an investigation into the matter.