Another 14 years old goes missing in Karachi

After Dua Zehra, another teenager known by the name of Nimra Kazmi went missing

KARACHI (Dunya News) – After Dua Zehra, another teenager known by the name of Nimra Kazmi went missing in Saudabad area of Karachi, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, this is the second fourteen year old that went missing in the port city while the police seems to have failed miserably to recover or even find clues of the missing girls.

The mother of Nimra went out for work at 9 in the morning of April 20 and when she came back home, the girl was nowhere to be found, the mother revealed.

The local police of Saudabad has filed a case of the missing person and a search operation is underway.