Police arrests four involved in robbing, smuggling mobile phones

The City Division Police conducted raid on a tipoff and arrested a notorious four member group

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The City Division Police conducted raid on a tipoff and arrested a notorious four member group of Afghan nationals who used to rob people here in Peshawar, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, among the four arrested persons, three belong to Afghanistan and one is a resident of Mohmand Agency.

The police officials revealed that they have recovered 26 expensive mobile phones and more than four lac rupees.

The officials further revealed that the arrested persons used to smuggle these expensive phones o Afghanistan after changing their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

The police have returned most of the recovered phones to their owners.