Police officer receives martyrdom trying to arrest drug peddler

A police officer was martyred in an exchange of fire with a drugs peddler in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A police officer was martyred in an exchange of fire with a drugs peddler in the Federal Capital, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the firing incident broke out when the police raided the place in order to arrest the accused and he started firing at the police resulting in martyring on police official.

As per sources, the drugs peddler escaped the crime scene whereas the police is conducting raids as the search operation is still underway to arrest the suspect.