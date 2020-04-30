A gang busted by Attock police

ATTOCK (Online) - Attock police arrested a four-member Amara gang who snatched a vehicle and cash at gunpoint and recovered millions of rupees looted from the possession of the accused, Attock police said.

They will not even spare their lives for the protection of their honor and life and property and criminals will be dealt with with the iron hand of law and the accused will be prosecuted with solid evidence.

Honorable courts will be punished according to the law. Attock Police told the media that on March 2, Malik Imran, son of Muhammad Rafiq, resident of Faqirabad, Attock, lodged an FIR in Hazro police station, alleging that she was posted as a manager at a hut located at a sand mine, whose car was carrying cash.

That 3 unidentified armed men snatched cash at the tip of the weapon, the dumper on which the accused came for the incident was also found snatched on which Shabir Ahmed, in-charge police post Hatian, immediately registered a case.

Under the supervision of Iqbal a team comprising SHO Hazro Mazhar-ul-Islam, IT Lab Inspector in charge Jahanzeb Khan, ASI Shabbir Ahmed and other police personnel Mullah Zameen was formed and immediately ordered to trace and arrest the unknown accused.

With the help of modern technology and traditional policing, the team of police officers, Amir Shehzad alias Amir son of Gulzar Hussain, Malik Qamar Hayat Awan son of Imran Khan Awan, Waqas Ahmed alias Jan Malik son of Muhammad Naseem Khan Saknae Faqirabad and Muhammad Idrees son of Muhammad Nazir resident of Chicha.

Watani Sahiwal was arrested after being traced and the accused confessed to the incident and also revealed another incident on which the cash amount snatched from the gang members during interrogation was recovered and Rs.

Locals of the area expressed happiness over the quick action of Attock police for recovering 3 pistols and bullets and registering separate cases.

Criminal elements should be dealt with with iron fists The challans will be issued by the courts and the punishment will be meted out to the esteemed courts. / 427/109/337 F3, 411/392 TPP and 3 cases of Arms Ordinance totaling 5 have been registered.