8 robbers entered the bank for the robbery and fled the scene after looting two million rupees

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A bank robbery took place inside the jurisdiction of the North Nazimabad, Noor Jahan police station in the port city, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the bank officials, 8 robbers entered the bank for the robbery and fled the scene after looting two million rupees from the bank.

On the other hand, two guards of the bank also got injured while trying to stop the robbers.