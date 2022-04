A robbery incident occurred with three young people in New Karachi block five-D

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A robbery incident occurred with three young people in New Karachi block five-D, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by Dunya News, it can be seen that two robbers came to the crime scene on a motorcycle at dawn and robbed the youth.

It merits mention here that robbery incidents have increased to an alarming level in the city and the citizens claim that the police has taken no action against the criminals.