ANF seize drugs from truck in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) intelligence and ANF Rawalpindi conducted a joint operation at Sri Nagar Highway in Islamabad and seized a Hino truck which was illegally transporting drugs, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the truck was stopped near the “Tableeghi Markaz” and the forces confiscated 151.200 kilograms of drugs comprising of 81.600 kg of hashish and 69.600 kg of opium.

The ANF officials revealed that during the operation, the truck driver who was identified as Amir Ali, a resident of Okara has been arrested and a case has been filed against him according to the Anti-Narcotics Act.

The officials further told that the truck was transporting scrap and the drugs were professionally hidden under the scrap.