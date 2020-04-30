A citizen was robbed on Tuesday at Bhains Colony area of the port city of Karachi in broad daylight

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A citizen was robbed on Tuesday at Bhains Colony area of the port city of Karachi in broad daylight, Dunya News received CCTV footage.

According to the CCTV footage, it can be seen that four robbers followed the victim on two motorcycles and looted all the valuables from him.

It can also be seen in the footage that the robbers were mercilessly beating the citizen because he tried to escape the accused.

It merits mention here that the metropolitan city of Karachi has seen a surge in robberies lately whereas the law enforcing agencies fail to curb these events and arrest those involved in such cases.