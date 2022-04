It seems like this triple murder incident was a result of long-standing enmity

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) - Three persons were killed when unidentified assailants fired on the car indiscriminately in Kotwal Adda, area of Mandi Bahauddin, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), among the three deceased were two brothers who were going from Malakwal towards Mandi Bahauddin.

The police personnel further revealed that it seems like this triple murder incident was a result of long-standing enmity.