Citizen in Karachi hands over thief to police after torture

In Buffer Zone area of Karachi, a citizen caught the accused stealing a motorcycle. The citizen first allowed the motorcycle lifter to steal, then ran away and caught him. He was seen walking in the street again and again.

Seeing the suspect, the citizen sat inside the car. The thief came around and tried to take the motorcycle on foot. Seeing the motorcycle being taken away, the citizen got out and ran to catch the thief.