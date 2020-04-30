Karachi: Large network involved in drug trafficking arrested

KARACHI (From Bilal Naseer) - A large network involved in drug trafficking has been caught from Docks area in Karachi.



According to SSP Kemari, mother and son drug dealers were caught from the locality of Docks area. The arrested woman was selling drugs in the area along with her son named Sohail.

According to Fida Hussain, drugs and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested suspects. The arrested mother and son s network supplies drugs to different areas of Kemari.

SSP Kemari further said that the arrested mother and son also sell heroin and the search for accomplices is still under process.