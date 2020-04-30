ANF, Rangers foil bids of drug trafficking across Karachi

ANF conducted several raids in which they arrested two suspects at the Port Qasim area of Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Anti Narcotics Force on Wednesday conducted several raids in which they arrested two suspects at the Port Qasim area of Karachi.

According to details, ANF and rangers conducted raids and confiscated around 40 kilograms of heroin from the port and from Sohrab Goth they confiscated 13 kilograms ICE and heroin along with many other cases.

As per sources, a courier company was also hired to deliver a parcel in which suspicious substances were being smuggled.

The security forces arrested the suspects and filed cases against them.