According to details, the robbers beat the victim when we tried to resist the robbery.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Dacoits looted one lac rupees from a citizen in the city Faisalabad, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the robbers beat the victim when we tried to resist the robbery.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained by Dunya News.

It should be noted here that such events have increased a lot yet the police fails to take any action against the culprits.