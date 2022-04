The police further added that the injured officers have been moved to CMH.

QUETTA (Dunya News) Two police officials including one Station House Officer (SHO) were injured in firing in Ghaziabad.

According to the police, two cops including SHO were injured in firing in Ghaziabad area of Airport road. The incident took place when the SHO was chasing a suspicious vehicle.

The police further added that the injured officers have been moved to CMH.