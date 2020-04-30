Court hands over Ayaz Memon Motiwala to police on physical remand

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The court on Tuesday handed over accused Jeweler Ayaz Memon Motiwala to police on physical remand in case pertaining to extortion and hurling threats to builders.

Shehzad Latif, a resident builder of Defence area of Karachi, had lodged a complaint that a person named Ayaz Memon Motiwala was blackmailing him and he has extorted Rs. 14.4 million for not stopping the construction of the building.

Rangers arrested alleged blackmailer Ayaz Memon Motiwala and handed him over to police.

The Police registered a case and has also presented the accused before Anti-Terrorism Courts Administrator Judge Bashir Ahmed Khoso.

The investigating officer said that the accused has extorted Rs 14.4 million from the builder, adding that It is being investigated that why the accused was blackmailing the builder.

The officer requested court that 14 days physical remand should be given for interrogation. While the court handed over the accused to police custody till April 11.

It was further revealed that cases have been registered against the accused in Nabi bakhsh and Darakhshan police stations.

During his court appearance, the accused told the court that he was also a social worker along with being in the jewelry business.

He has also contested the National Assembly elections in 2013 and 2018. The accused said that he is innocent, his only fault is that he was running a campaign on social media against illegal construction.

