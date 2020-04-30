ASF foil smuggling bid at Islamabad Airport

ASF conducted an operation on a tipoff and foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted an operation on a tipoff at Islamabad International Airport and foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, one passenger was arrested during the operation and more than two kilograms of drugs were confiscated from the arrestee’s possession.

It merits mention here that a few days back Airport Customs foiled a smuggling attempt in which the accused was trying to smuggle drugs abroad.

According to details, the Customs authorities seized more than 900 grams of heroin from the passenger who was identified as Naimatullah.

The custom authorities further revealed that the passenger had hidden the drugs in the pipes of the trolley bag which he was carrying.