Police arrest two facilitator involved in blast at FC check posts

However, the search for more members of the arrested facilitators' network continues.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police and intelligence agencies on Monday arrested two facilitators involved in the blast at FC check posts in Panjgur and Nushki.

According to SSP Investigation Central, police and intelligence agencies arrested two facilitators from Bilal Colony in a joint operation. Hand grenades, pistols, laptops and mobile phones were recovered from the arrested facilitators.

According to SSP Shehla Qureshi, 2700 active SIMs, biometric and electronic devices were also recovered from them.

The arrested facilitators used to sell SIMs in Punjab by making them biometric in Karachi. It was also them who delivered the SIMs to the organized terrorist group.

Shehla Qureshi further said that the facilitators had activated the SIMs used for communication in the terrorist activity, while five people were martyred in the incident. The banned organization also claimed responsibility for the mentioned terrorist attack.

