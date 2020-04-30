Ayaz Motiwala, accomplice arrested on charges of blackmailing, extortion

The accused was booked under Anti-Terrorism Act for receiving around Rs 10.4 million from a builder.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Rangers and police in a joint operation conducted in Defence area of the metropolis, detained renowned gold seller Sarafa Ayaz Memon Motiwala along with an accomplice on the charges of blackmailing and extortion.

According to the spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers, accused Ayaz Memon Motiwala was involved in blackmailing and extortion of builders by showing himself as a part of the special team.

According to police officials, the accused was booked under Anti-Terrorism Act for receiving around Rs 10.4 million from a builder in Nabi Bakhsh locality.

However, on the other hand Zaman Town Police has arrested the gang of six that were part of motorcycle snatching, three motorcycles, mobile phones and money retrieved. CCTV footage of the theft was used by the police to arrest one of the members involved, however, search of one is still under way.

On the other hand, Zaman Town Police have arrested six members of a motorcycle lifting gang and recovered three motorcycles, mobile phones and money.

Meanwhile, the Zaman Town police also nabbed another accused involved in motorcycle snatching with the help of the CCTV footage of the incident, however, search of his accomplice is still under way.

