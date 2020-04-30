Police arrests one terrorist, recovers explosive in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Malir Police on Friday arrested one terrorist and recovered explosive material during an operation in Karachi.



According to Malir Police spokesperson, terrorist Mir Sardar Khan belonged to a banned organization. Five packets of explosives, a batter, ball bearings and wire were recovered from the accused.

Police said that the accused joined the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2003. The accused also confessed to attacking the NGO office in DI Khan in 2007. The accused along with his accomplices had attacked FC Fort Tank.

In this regard, the police said that action would be taken on the identification of the arrested terrorist.