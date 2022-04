A man allegedly tried to rape a seven years old minor girl in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A man allegedly tried to rape a seven years old minor girl in Gujranwala, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the beastly man scratched the young girls face and was caught red handed by the local.

As per sources, the minor was shifted to the hospital for treatment whereas the accused was handed over to the police and they are investigating into the matter.