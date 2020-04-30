Three dead, four injured as fight escalates in Chah Sultan

Three people died in Chah Sultan area of Rawalpindi after a fight broke out between children

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Three people died in Chah Sultan area of Rawalpindi after a fight broke out between children and escalated between their elders, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, three people lost their lives while four others received injuries after elders opened fire on each other in their children’s fight.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital where their treatment is underway.

A huge consignment of police reached the spot after the locals called and controlled the matter whereas, locals have been traumatized by the situation.