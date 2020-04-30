Karachi: Airport Customs authorities foil drugs smuggling bid

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Airport Customs conducted a raid on a tipoff and foiled a smuggling attempt in which the accused was trying to smuggle drugs abroad, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Customs authorities seized more than 900 grams of heroin from the passenger who was identified as Naimatullah.

The authorities revealed that Naimatullah was set to board an international airline which was scheduled to land in Sharjah via Riyadh.

The custom authorities further revealed that the passenger had hidden the drugs in the pipes of the trolley bag which he was carrying.