Police arrest man for selling his daughter in Rojhan

Following the news on social media, Rojhan police on the instructions of DPO Rajanpur raided the hub of crime and recovered a minor, while a women was also arrested on the spot.

According to Rojhan police, the arrested accused was running a criminal hideout in Rojhan area. The girl’s father has been arrested on the statement of the arrested woman, adding that alleged abuse of the minor girl at the mentioned hub was also revealed.

