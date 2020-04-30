Sindh High Court suspends order to register case against dead persons

Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar suspended the order to register an FIR against the deceased.

KARACHI (Liaquat Ali Rana) - The Sindh High Court on Monday suspended the order to register a case against the deceased and issued notices to the parties for April 18.

According to details, a single bench of the Sindh High Court comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar suspended the order to register an FIR against the deceased.

Imran Yameen, son of late Muhammad Yameen and party to the case, had challenged the decision of the trial court in the Sindh High Court. Petitioner’s counsel Javed Chatari took a stand before the Sindh High Court that the trial court had given an illegal decision.

The order to register a case against the deceased despite presenting death certificates is an insult to the deceased. The Supreme Court is requested to annul the decision of the lower court, added the counsel.

It may be recalled that this morning Additional District and Sessions East Ghulam Mustafa Leghari had issued an order to register a case against Muhammad Suleiman who died 40 years ago and Muhammad Yameen who died 12 years ago for illegal possession of plot.

