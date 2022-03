An alleged police encounter by provincial police took place in Bhains Colony area of the port city

According to details, as a result of the encounter, the police nabbed four people in injured condition who were suspected of robberies all across the city.

As per police personnel, they have recovered a stolen motorcycle, weapons and cash from the arrested persons.