ANF recovers ice worth crores of rupees.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered ice worth crores of rupees while the accused fled.

According to the ANF spokesperson, ANF intelligence and ANF personnel on a tip-off recovered 98 kg of ice from a vehicle near Jabal noor on the Western Bypass area of Quetta which was being smuggled inland.

During the operation, the drug dealers saw the ANF team, left the vehicle and fled. A search of the vehicle turned up drugs.

The vehicle was shifted to police station, while teams have been formed to arrest the accused and an investigation has been launched.

