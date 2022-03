Usman Mirza and five others involved have been granted life imprisonment

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave its verdict on Friday on the blackmailing case of the boy and a girl and making their video in Islamabad.

As per court orders, the prime culprit Usman Mirza and five others involved have been granted life imprisonment while two others named Umer Bilal and Rehan had been acquitted.

The verdict was announced by the Additional Session Judge Atta Rabbani.