Street vendor killed at wedding ceremony in Pattoki

A street vendor came to the wedding in hopes of selling his goods was brutally beaten by the guests

PATTOKI (Dunya News) – A street vendor, who came to the wedding in hopes of selling his goods, was brutally beaten by the guests at the function in Pattoki area of Punjab on the allegations of pick-pocketing, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the daily wager died on the spot and his body was left on the floor of the wedding hall while the guests enjoyed their feasts and kept on partying.

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab took notice of the incident after it was reported on the media channels.

It was revealed by the police personnel that the hotel manager has been arrested and further inquiry is under way.