RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the murder of the thirteen years old boy in Rawalpindi, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the CM ordered the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi to submit the report.

Usman Buzdar further ordered the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.