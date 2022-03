Police has arrested six people allegedly involved in drug peddling

OKARA (Dunya News) – The police station of Saddar in the area of Dipalpur near Okara have arrested six people allegedly involved in drug peddling, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to the police personnel, two women along with four men were arrested during crackdown against the drug peddlers.

The police further revealed that they have confiscated 32 kilograms of hashish from the accused.